CUTE CHARACTER
Doraemon is a robot cat character from a Japanese animated TV series as well as movies.
Too cute?
So, unlike war stories or cheongsams, Doraemon may not be an obvious subject for a National Museum of Singapore exhibition.
REASON NO. 1: POP CULTURE ICON
But here’s the museum’s rather good reason for featuring it: Doraemon is a beloved pop culture icon in Singapore.
“Singaporeans have been watching Doraemon from the 1980s. It does play a part in our growing up years.”
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE DIRECTOR CHUNG MAY KHUEN
DORAEMON SPEAKS TO US
The show has been dubbed into Malay and is still broadcast on television today.
Reason No. 2: Happiness
Here’s another good reason for the exhibition. “Because of the pandemic, it’s even more important we have Doraemon at the museum,” said the museum director. “I can imagine the happiness we give to our audience.”
The crowd-pleaser is also in line with the museum’s new positioning as a people’s museum.
NOT YOUR USUAL HISTORY QUIZ:
Doraemon lost his ears…
Doraemon turned blue because he...
Doraemon is scared of...
Head to the exhibition before it ends on Dec 27 and go through the Anywhere Door. Imagine yourself transported to wherever you want to go.
