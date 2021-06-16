While this fad is not new, it has gained traction as students now have to stay home, instead of going to cafes or libraries to study with friends as they did during pre-Covid-19 times.
Undergraduate Isaac Lim, 22, live-streams his study sessions on his TikTok account @iz_cream, which has more than 395,000 followers.
He says that streaming himself studying helps him keep accountable when examinations are near.
Students have also turned to "Study With Me" videos on Youtube, which showcase the creators studying. These videos last up to 12 hours.
This method of studying taps on the "chameleon effect" — an unconscious mimicry of others’ behaviour.
“A person’s perception of the other’s specific behaviour will increase the possibility of engaging in that behaviour by himself or herself unintentionally."
Lasting up to 12 hours, "Study With Me" videos mostly follow the Pomodoro Technique, a time-management method which portions work sessions into chunks, marked by periods of short rest.
Local YouTuber Daniel Tam, 24, better known by his online moniker Daniel Tamago, who has over 55,000 subscribers, created such videos at his followers’ requests.
He says the pandemic has spurred a demand for such videos as schooling has gone online and students are seeking to replicate the conducive environment found in schools.
