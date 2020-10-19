Thailand's most political avenue

Bangkok's Ratchadamnoen Avenue has witnessed many of modern Thailand's political upheavals. Now it's getting a makeover that threatens its heritage.

PUBLISHED: OCT 18, 2020

Ratchadamnoen Avenue is known for the distinctive look of many of the buildings there.

ART-DECO

After the 1932 revolution that overthrew the absolute monarchy, many art-deco style buildings came up there.

The simple style was in sharp contrast to traditional Thai architecture.

Chatri Prakitnonthakan, Associate Professor in Silpakorn University

"Traditional Thai-style buildings have been used as a soft power to discriminate between common people and noble people. For me, art-deco... were built as an opposite symbol."

He calls changes to the avenue an "ideological cleansing project":

• The Supreme Court building was replaced. • A plaque commemorating the 1932 revolution went missing. • Many buildings are now boarded up for refurbishment.

But Ratchadamnoen is still a symbol

On October 14, thousands gathered there to demand the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and also to call for monarchy reform.

Read the article
Read the article

REPorting: TAN HUI YEE, INDOCHINA BUREAU CHIEF

PHOTOS: ST, EPA-EFE

See more Discover stories
See more Discover stories