Thailand's most political avenue

Bangkok's Ratchadamnoen Avenue has witnessed many of modern Thailand's political upheavals. Now it's getting a makeover that threatens its heritage.
Ratchadamnoen Avenue is known for the distinctive look of many of the buildings there.
After the 1932 revolution that overthrew the absolute monarchy, many art-deco style buildings came up there.
The simple style was in sharp contrast to traditional Thai architecture.
"Traditional Thai-style buildings have been used as a soft power to discriminate between common people and noble people. For me, art-deco... were built as an opposite symbol."
• The Supreme Court building was replaced. • A plaque commemorating the 1932 revolution went missing. • Many buildings are now boarded up for refurbishment.
On October 14, thousands gathered there to demand the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and also to call for monarchy reform.
