PUBLISHED: NOV 27, 2020

Stories, food, praise: Teachers on getting kids to learn mother tongue

Want to encourage young children to learn their mother tongue language? Educators share tips to help parents.

Tip 1.
Engage kids with storytelling using props

Madam Saniah Sakian uses wayang kulit, a traditional form of puppet theatre, to dramatise stories. She teaches Malay language at NTUC First Campus’ My First Skool centre. It is to spark an interest in the language.

“Discuss the stories, share with the children Malay fables and point out new words.”

MADAM SANIAH, WHO SAID LISTENING TO STORIES EXPANDS THE CHILDREN’S VOCABULARY

Chinese-language teacher Zhang Xuan Hong from St James’ Church Kindergarten uses props too. Get the kids to take on characters, she said.

Tip 2.
Use what’s around you

Use signs in the street to teach children Tamil words, said Mrs Louis Jeya Rubi Caroline, who teaches Tamil at a PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots centre. “Teach them to join the letters to form simple words.”

Children are more likely to remember words related to their everyday environment, said Madam Zhang. One idea is to place labels on common items at home, like objects in the living room.

Tip 3.
Use cooking and games

Madam Saniah teaches the children about traditions in cooking lessons, where they learn to make simple delicacies. “It’s a good way for them to interact in Malay and ask questions about the ingredients,” she said.

Children in Madam Zhang’s classes often play games to learn words, or they string new words into a rap that they belt out. “The child can take the role of a teacher and ‘teach’ the parent some Chinese words,” she said.

KEEP IT FUN

Parents should avoid testing the child’s language skills, according to Ms Renee Sim, senior curriculum manager at EtonHouse International Education Group.

Tip 4.
Set a good example

If your children love to read, but resist picking up books in their mother tongue language, you could be the reason. They look at what their parents are reading, said Ms Sim. So include titles in your mother tongue.

“Answer in Malay even if the kids ask questions in English. Speak in proper Malay, don’t mix Malay and English.”

MADAM SANIAH

Praise them

Ms Sim emphasised the importance of parents praising their children even if they use short phrases in the mother tongue language. It is about building their confidence.

SOURCE: ST REPORTS BY AMELIA TENG AND ELISA CHIA; ST PHOTOS BY DESMOND FOO, GIN TAY AND KUA CHEE SIONG; PHOTOS BY NTUC FIRST CAMPUS AND GOOGLE MAPS

PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG

