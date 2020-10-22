PUBLISHED: OCT 23, 2020
With overseas travel restricted, more Singapore residents have been heading to the Southern Islands like Lazarus and Seringat for sun and fun.
RISE IN AVERAGE MONTHLY VISITORSHIP TO ST JOHN’S, LAZARUS, SERINGAT ISLANDS SINCE JUNE 2020, COMPARED TO 2019.
The number of residents heading to Kusu Island is boosted during the annual pilgrimage season.
Typically, thousands of devotees flock there to pray for health and prosperity at the Tua Pek Kong temple.
Visitors go to the Chinese temple, and also climb 152 steps to the Malay keramats or shrines.
NOW TAKE A PEEK AT ISLANDS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. SPECIAL PERMISSION WAS GIVEN TO ST TO VISIT THESE ISLANDS.
This sliver of an island, which used to be an ammunition dump, is alive with creatures. There are lots of anemones, according to a marine enthusiast.
It may be known as a landfill, but the vegetation there is lush.
“Jong” means junk in Malay, and is likely named for its resemblance to a Chinese junk ship during low tide.
It is one of the last untouched islands here - a good thing for its creatures.
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG