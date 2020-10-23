published: OCT 25, 2020
Loot boxes as addictive as gambling?
WHAT ARE LOOTBOXES?
Loot boxes are are virtual goodie bags that give players random in-game rewards, and can be purchased either with currencies in the game or indirectly with real cash.
They are typically found in mobile games that are free to play. Popular game Genshin Impact is an example.
They’re also found in computer or console video games that have an upfront price tag. Examples include 2017’s Fifa 18.
OPENING LOOT BOXES IS THRILLING...
The loot box goodies may include weapon upgrades or new characters… or, often, boring things.
THE RISK
Counsellors say loot boxes pose a danger to younger gamers due to their similarities to gambling mechanisms.
It involves a high degree of chance and a “risk-reward factor” like casino slot machines.
$3,000
WHAT A 12-YEAR-OLD SPENT ON IN-GAME PURCHASES IN A WEEK - MOST OF IT ON LOOT BOXES.
How low can the odds be for getting prized rewards from loot boxes?
Public scrutiny
From 2021, primary and secondary school students in Singapore may be taught about the ills of gambling-like elements like loot boxes.
In countries like Britain and Canada, loot boxes are facing governmental or legal scrutiny. Belgium banned them in 2018.
Get help
For cyber wellness or gaming counselling services, contact:
• Fei Yue Community Services online counselling - eC2.sg • Touch Cyber Wellness - 1800-377-2252 • Media Literacy Council - betterinternet.sg
SOURCE: ST REPORTS BY WONG SHIYING AND NG KENG GENE; VIDEOS BY YOUTUBE/ZARIC ZHAKARON, YOUTUBE/YONGYEA AND TWITCH TV/ALFREDOSALZA
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG