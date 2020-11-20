PUBLISHED: NOV 23, 2020
Can Covid-19 spread through frozen food?
The Covid-19 virus can remain infectious on fish, chicken and pork kept at 4 deg C and -20 deg C (refrigeration and freezer temperatures) for three weeks, according to an ongoing study by researchers in Singapore.
Meanwhile, China has repeatedly sounded the alarm after detecting the virus on imported frozen food products, triggering bans.
Should you be worried about contracting the Covid-19 through frozen food? Take this quiz to find out.
Is the transmission of the Covid-19 virus via contaminated food a major way of getting infected?
It is unlikely for people to contract Covid-19 from food or packaging, said the WHO, which added that transmission via contaminated food is not a major infection route.
But contact with these items is similar to that of surfaces like lift buttons, so do maintain good personal hygiene.
Should Singapore be screening all of its frozen food imports?
“At present, the cost of screening all frozen goods is high relative to the potential benefit, and other routes of transmission are more likely and present a higher risk.”
ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR HSU LI YANG OF THE NUS SAW SWEE HOCK SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
The Covid-19 virus is destroyed when food is cooked at a temperature of at least…
There is no evidence that people can catch Covid-19 from cooked food, according to the WHO. However, the Covid-19 virus in food can be destroyed if you cook at a temperature of at least 70 deg C.
Keep calm and carry on
So continue to maintain good personal hygiene, and to handle and cook food in a safe way. Also, keep yourself informed of the latest health advice and Covid-19 news.
SOURCE: ST REPORTS BY CHERYL TAN
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG
